Asher boost for Brodies as hotel deals surge above £170m

Key hire

Bob Asher: 20 years experience

Law firm Brodies has strengthened its team advising on hotel transactions following an upsurge in deals in recent months.

It has advised on deals worth more than £170 million in the last three months, coinciding with the appointment of industry specialist Bob Asher as a partner.

Mr Asher brings more than 20 years’ experience in the hotels sector, during which time he has handled some of the most high-profile transactions in the industry, including the recent conversion of the Old War Office and the Admiralty Arch in London to luxury hotels.

Mr Asher and fellow partner Helen Abrams advised Great Century, a partner of Hong Kong property firm Lai Sun Group, on the purchase of the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Brodies also assisted with the acquisition of the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews and the Marine Hotel and Spa in North Berwick, for US private equity investors AJ Capital Partners.

With the addition of Mr Asher’s expertise, Brodies is now acting for several clients in prominent deals in Africa, SE Asia, Europe and North America.

Nick Scott, managing partner, said: “Scotland’s hotels sector has seen a significant level of inward investment over the past 12 months and these transactions are reflective of the appetite that exists among international businesses to invest in areas of the country that are popular for leisure and business tourism.”