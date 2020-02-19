Angus 3D Solutions spins out machining business

Focus on core markets

Directors Jacqueline and Andy Simpson

Scottish manufacturer Angus 3D Solutions has spun out its traditional machining and manufacturing service as a separate company to meet demand and allow each to focus on its core market.

Newly-created Angus Machining Solutions is already working with a range of companies to outsource their processes on an ad-hoc or project-managed basis.

Projects to date include more than £400,000 of key high-value components machined for a Canadian oil and gas supply company. The Brechin-based firm is targeting revenue of £500,000 this year.

Managing director Andy Simpson said: “We’re excited to launch this new company to enable us to better meet the demand for the outsourced machining and manufacturing services we’ve offered through Angus 3D Solutions and which are already proving to be in high demand across a range of industries and company sizes.”