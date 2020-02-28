Angels help Pawprint carbon app beat fund-raising target

£580,000 raised

Christian Arno: ‘very positive response’

Pawprint, an app that allows individuals to measure their carbon footprint, has raised initial funding of £580,000 from a group of 50 angel investors, including Scottish entrepreneurs Oli Norman of itison and Kevin Dorren of Dietchef.

The funding, which is more than Pawprint set out to raise, has allowed the company to accelerate hiring plans.

Former Skyscanner growth director, Douglas Cook, is masterminding Pawprint’s marketing strategy, and former WoodMac VP, Mark McCafferty, is head of content.

Founder Christian Arno said the response to the Pawprint concept has been “very positive” and that the startup had already built an “exceptionally high calibre and varied shareholder base”.

Mr Arno, who is also founder and chief executive of the translation service Lingo24, added: “Our investors are buying into a long term vision to help millions of people to fight climate change.

“The quality and breadth of our investors is already proving really useful. Their insight is helping to build the foundations of what we hope will be a globally impactful company.”

Pawprint will be a consumer behavioural change platform for eco-minded people. Consumers will answer questions about their lifestyle as part of their onboarding experience on the Pawprint app, and then be able to compare their personal ‘Pawprints’ in the four buckets of Home, Diet, Travel and Consumer Goods with country averages, and other groups of their choosing.

They will then be presented with a personalised range of challenges and tips to help them choose if and how they make small changes to transition to a lower carbon lifestyle.

As users reduce their own carbon footprints, they’ll be encouraged and incentivised with rewards to compete with and against their friends and colleagues to amplify their positive impact. Pawprint sources its data from Mike Berners-Lee, an authority on carbon footprint at Lancaster University.

The Pawprint app will be launching in the next couple of months and the Pawprint team will also be offering interested parties the opportunity to get involved and invest as little as ten pounds in the company at the same valuation as its angel investors through a soon to be launched campaign on Crowdcube.

The plan is to have an engaged community of people on the ground to help give feedback and spread the word.