AND Digital creates 100 jobs following £11m BGF backing

Tech boost

Paramjit Uppal: essential key to success

Technology services firm AND Digital is creating 100 jobs in Edinburgh after receiving an £11m equity investment from BGF.

The company works alongside in-house teams to speed up product development and source digital talent.

While Scotland’s burgeoning tech sector contributes about £5 billion annually to the economy, recruiting specialist talent remains a challenge for many businesses with more than 13,000 unfilled digital positions each year.

Paramjit Uppal, founder and CEO of AND Digital, said: “While technology is seen as an essential key to success, the digital skills gap can prevent businesses from realising their investment in technology as quickly or as completely as they’d like.”

Alex Snodgrass, an investor at BGF who will join the board of AND Digital, said: “AND Digital is a fantastic business, with a truly innovative and scalable approach to delivering technology services of the highest quality.”