AM Bid secures place on procurement framework

Contract boost

In the frame: Simon Toplass and David Gray

Tender specialist AM Bid is among 77 firms selected for the next iteration of a procurement framework which helps companies secure work on construction projects.

Launching in April, the Pagabo Professional Services Framework covers £500m of projects in civil, structural and highways engineering, building services, landscaping and building surveying.

WSP and Pick Everard are among the big winners and are joined for the first time by AECOM, RSK Environment and Mace alongside familiar names such as Atkin, Mott Macdonald and Turner & Townsend.

David Gray, managing director of Edinburgh-based AM Bid, said its inclusion will allow the firm to develop its work with clients delivering services in the built environment sector across the UK.

“We had targeted a place on the framework for some time, having identified a natural fit between AM Bid and Pagabo,” he said.

“We are more used to helping our clients win new contracts so it made a change to be developing a bid for ourselves. Credit to our Bid Team, who produced an excellent submission which has ultimately won us a place in all seven UK regions.”

The framework is free to access and supports companies through the EU-compliant process, acting as a link with the contracting authority, and the contractor.

Simon Toplass, CEO of Pagabo, said: “We had an unprecedented number of bids, and it is testament to AM Bid that they have been able to secure a place on the framework.

“This the second iteration of the framework, with the current generation enabling close to 700 projects of varying sizes since its inception.

“We are very much looking forward to working collaboratively with AM Bid, helping them to deliver expert bidding and tender services to our clients.”