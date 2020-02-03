Accenture enhances data analysis with Mudano deal

Data transaction

Derek Mackay opened the Mudano office in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

Accenture has agreed to acquire Mudano, a strategic data consultancy to UK financial services firms.

The deal further enhances Accenture’s analytics, data and artificial intelligence transformation capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mudano’s team of industry-focused data professionals will join Accenture Applied Intelligence, which employs more than 20,000 professionals worldwide who help clients scale AI, including 6,000 data scientists, data engineers and AI professionals.

Mudano’s data advisory expertise and technology solutions will complement Accenture’s existing capabilities and strengthen its commitment to helping clients generate measurable value and return on investment from large-scale transformation projects.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, Mudano uses advanced analytics, applied data science and modern data technologies to help the U.K.’s largest banks, insurers and wealth management firms transform key areas, such as customer behaviour analytics, financial crime-prevention and intelligent data management.

Scottish Finance Secretary Derek Mackay opened Mudano’s office in Fountainbridge in September 2018. Today Les Bayne, Joint MD for Accenture Scotland said:“Companies like Mudano here in Edinburgh deliver a wealth of talent in data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help financial services firms.

“Connecting this with Accenture’s own skills and capabilities in this area is an opportunity to showcase that talent internationally and fuel faster business value across the sector.”

George Marcotte, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Applied Intelligence group in the UK & Ireland, said: “In the U.K., 87% of businesses are still struggling with how to scale artificial intelligence to deliver business value — and financial services is no exception.

“Mudano’s focus on helping clients build a ‘data culture’ aligns perfectly to Accenture’s applied intelligence strategy. By creating a strong data foundation — supported by the right skills, stakeholders and technologies — our clients can transform at speed and scale and fuel real change for their business.”

Ed Broussard, Mudano CEO, said, “Accenture’s reputation for excellence and large-scale delivery will enable us to help clients realise the benefits of data transformation — from setting the strategy and building the culture to leveraging the game-changing insights that data analytics can bring.

“We are excited to become part of one of the world’s leading companies and look forward to the opportunities this will bring for our employees and clients.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.