AccelerateHER finalists compete for trade mission

12 on shortlist

Rising star: Monika Ohashi

Twelve female company founders are competing to showcase their company on an overseas trade mission.

They have been shortlisted for the 2020 AccelerateHER programme which this year called for applications from businesswomen whose companies fit into one of four specific categories: CleanTech and Climate; Disruptive Innovation; MedTech and Science; and FinTech and Cyber Security.

The finalists from the CleanTech and Climate category are Jacqueline Morrison of Cedeco Contractors, developer of an offshore wind turbine installation solution; Aslihan Penley of Nomad Engineers, a green wave energy business; and Elaine Galston of Tubular Sciences, creator of a low carbon pipeline connection system.

Shortlisted under the Disruptive Innovation category are Fiona Gillies of content creation market disruptors SMASH; Chantal Epp of performance sports music licensing solution ClicknClear; and Tersha Willis of Terrible Merch, an app-supported music merchandising business.

Chosen for the MedTech and Science category are Diane Harbison of health data platform Decipher Analytics; Claudia Freigang of Hearing Diagnostics, developer of hearing screening technology; and Lise Pape of mobility equipment supplier Walk the Path.

The FinTech and Cyber Security category finalists are Sheila Hogan of Biscuit Tin Planning, developer of a digitally secure data storage vault; Tynah Matembe of financial capability tools creator MoneyMatiX; and Kiran Bhagotra of ProtectBox, a cybersecurity comparison web service.

Meanwhile Monika Ohashi, CIO of Edinburgh-based fintech business PolyDigi Tech has beeb named Rising Star, which recognises a female company founder with a great early stage business idea.

It is encouraging to see so many innovative businesses – Jackie Waring, Investing Women

The shortlisted companies were announced following pitches by 24 semi-finalists to the AccelerateHER Awards judging panel. Four winners, one from each category, will be revealed at the finals event on 26 March at Edinburgh’s Codebase.

Each winner will secure a free slot on a market-building trade mission to Europe or North America to showcase their business to industry contacts and global investors.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women which organises the AccelerateHER programme, said: “It is encouraging to see so many innovative businesses being developed across four core sectors which are firmly on the radar of the global investment community.

“Since the awards programme was launched participants we’ve run the competition have now gone on to secure over £25m of investment since getting involved in the programme.”