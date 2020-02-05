Aberdein Considine boosts banking litigation team

Law

Banking boost: Natalie Mortimer and Thomas Lillie

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its banking litigation team with two senior appointments.

Natalie Mortimer has joined the firm from Virgin Money as the head of compliance for the lender services practice group.

Ms Mortimer was Virgin’s head of risk, compliance and quality and has more than 15 years’ experience in a range of risk-related roles in financial services, specialising in personal finance compliance.

She has worked across a range of disciplines including second line fraud and Financial Crime, second line compliance, operational risk and credit risk oversight.

In her most recent role Ms Mortimer was responsible for establishing a first line risk capability and function for all operational areas for Virgin Money, one of the UK’s largest lenders.

She also had responsibility for oversight of all operational quality, customer remediation and incident management.

Thomas Lillie, who is already a partner with the firm, has been promoted to head of legal for the lender services practice group.

Mr Lillie, who qualified as a solicitor in 2009, has more than 14 years’ experience within the legal sector. He specialises in commercial and financial services litigation and moved to Aberdein Considine in 2017 to lead the firm’s lender services litigation practice in England and Wales.

He also holds trustee and non-executive director positions in the charitable and community based financial services sector.

Commenting on the new appointments Myra Scott, partner and head of the lender services practice group said: “Our banking litigation practice has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years and given the multi-jurisdictional nature of our operations it’s absolutely critical that we invest in and retain the very best legal and financial services talent.

“Attracting someone of the seniority and calibre of Natalie from a major UK institution reflects the reputation we have built in the financial services industry and we’re delighted she has agreed to join our senior management team.

“Thomas is a highly valued and respected member of the team and his promotion is a recognition of both his hard work, expertise and commitment, and the growth of the business.”