155 jobs lost at four API plants across UK

Administrators appointed

Colin Dempster: administrator

Laminates producer API Group has appointed administrators who have made 155 redundancies at its plants in Livingston and three in England.

Colin Dempster and Hunter Kelly of EY’s restructuring team were brought in to take control of a number of associated businesses.

The group manufactures and distributes foils, laminates and holographic materials for use on packaging of consumer goods across a range of sectors, including: premium drinks, confectionery, tobacco, perfumery, personal care and cosmetics.

It has four sites in the UK: Cheshire, Manchester Airport, Sheffield and Livingston. In total, the company employs around 230 people.

Mr Dempster, joint administrator, said: “The group has experienced difficulties in recent times due to the integration of its purchases, changes in regulation (specifically in relation to tobacco packaging), the loss of major customers and changes in the market.

“We will continue to trade certain parts of the business on a reduced capacity, supplying key customers who are supporting the business while we consider the group’s options.”

He said 155 employees have been made redundant across all four UK locations, of which about 100 are believed to be at Livingston.

“We are providing assistance to those being made redundant, enacting PACE and contacting UNITE representatives, where appropriate.”

Seventy-seven employees have been retained to assist the Joint administrators in operating all sites on a reduced basis to service some customers.