WSC secures BGF investment to expand workforce

£2m support

Window of opportunity

Window Supply Company (WSC) is aiming to double its workforce after securing a £2 million equity investment from BGF.

The company makes PVCu and aluminium windows, doors and conservatories at its Livingston facility and supplies builders, joiners and window installation companies across Scotland through a network of five trade counters.

The 40-employee firm will use the investment to support plans to scale the business on the back of significant customer demand. It is aiming to grow its manufacturing capacity threefold over five years, as well as more than trebling its number of trade counters.

There will also be significant investment in people, with staff numbers expected to more than treble over the next three years.

Chief executive Duncan Murray said: “There has been an increasing market shift towards trade as the primary route to market for windows, doors and conservatories and the response we have received from customers has given us the confidence to embark on this ambitious expansion plan.”

Patrick Graham, head of Central Scotland & Northern Ireland at BGF, said: “The team has set ambitious but achievable growth plans to replicate its model across a broader geography and we are delighted to be providing the funding and support to execute them.”

As part of BGF’s investment Maurice McBride will join the company as non-executive chairman.

Mr McBride is a seasoned non-executive director who has worked with numerous growth companies across the UK, including Premier Hytemp and Parklands Group, an Aberdeen business also backed by BGF.