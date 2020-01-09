Workflo Solutions hires Shannon from Breedon Group

Managed services

Workflo Solutions, the fast-growing outsourced managed services provider, has recruited the former head of infrastructure at the UK’s largest independent aggregates business as IT services manager for the East of Scotland.

Richard Shannon previously combined roles as head of infrastructure at Derby-headquartered Breedon Group, the UK’s largest independent aggregates business, as well as head of IT for its Dundee-based subsidiary Breedon Northern.

He has spent more than 25 years in IT, specialising in the complexities of IT Risk Management, with a particular specialism in cybersecurity.

Commenting on his appointment, Michael Field, managing director, said: “Due to the rapid growth of the business in the past year, we felt it was the right time to further build on our presence, following swiftly on from our recent acquisition of a local IT business and the opening of our new offices in Aberdeen. Richard will be a pivotal part of this strategy and add real value to the business.”