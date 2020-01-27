Workflo acquires TRM as talks progress on English deal

Outsourcing acquisition

Michael Field: ‘valuable addition’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Workflo Solutions, the Livingston-based outsourced document management and IT support services specialist, has acquired Paisley-based TRM in the first of two deals the company is hoping to complete in the coming weeks.

TRM, a family-owned business, is currently run by managing director Steven McPherson, and offers a range of document management services.

The deal is expected to add £300,000 to turnover and further expands Workflo’s growing UK footprint. It is in talks with a Nottingham based company which will extend its reach into England.

Michael Field , CEO, Workflo Solutions, said: “TRM’s market reputation and strong client relationships makes this acquisition a valuable addition to our service offering.

“Furthermore, I believe that the convergence of management print, cloud-based digital document storage and retrieval combined with our leadership in document management will further accelerate our prominence to become the true UK market leader in this field. With this acquisition, we have significantly raised the bar. TRM is a great fit for us.”

TRM’s business evolves around digitising and archiving documents in a way which helps its business customers become more environmentally responsible. Paperwork is securely scanned and digitised to help make businesses leaner and also assists with GDPR compliance issues.

Digitising lessens the need to have archived boxes or filing cabinets / shelving full of paperwork cluttering up an office. Every document can be saved as fully searchable PDF files (with OCR) and uploaded to a server on the client’s premises or via a cloud based electronic document management system (EDMS).

It improves document search time retrieval and makes the business processes leaner by improving business workflow practice. Moreover, TRM offers the confidential destruction of paperwork and has its own warehouse where archived boxes of paperwork can be stored for customers.

Mr McPherson of TRM said: “From the moment I met Michael, I was very impressed with his passion, drive and vision for the industry. Historically, TRM has offered a diverse service to a vast array of clients throughout the UK, to improve usage and management of their paper and microfilm records.

“Today, with the introduction of the ‘less paper’ office, GDPR and improved business workflow models, I had been looking to move the TRM brand into different markets to increase our business footfall and to keep up with the ever-changing digital office.

“From my initial discussions with Michael and his team, it was clear they were looking to move into the Document and Records Management industry to allow a true managed print solution. The acquisition will allow both companies into different markets to improve the service they provide to their varied client bases. A fantastic and exciting time for all.”

Last year, Workflo Solutions acquired a Livingston-based IT support business Pyramid IT, as well as opening new facilities in Aberdeen and Saddleworth, Greater Manchester, as it extended its portfolio of services and broadened its reach across the UK.