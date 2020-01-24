Virgin Money begins search for new chairman

Banking

Jim Pettigrew

Virgin Money, formerly CYBG, has begun the search for a new chairman after Jim Pettigrew announced he would be stepping down in September 2021.

The Glasgow-based bank, the renamed the Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, said Mr Pettigrew’s statement was in line with the Board Succession Plan and good corporate governance practice.

By the time he retires Mr Pettigrew will have served nine years on the board. It has therefore initiated a search process to allow time to identify his successor and enable an orderly handover.