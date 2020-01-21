V&A Dundee beats forecasts with £75m economic boost

Museum ahead of plan

Star attraction: the V&A Dundee (pic: Terry Murden)

V&A Dundee contributed £75 million to the Scottish economy in its first year, beating predictions about its impact.

Forecasters had expected it to boost the economy by £23m but the city itself enjoyed a £21m benefit, against a predicted £10m.

The study was carried out by Ekosgen and Reference Economic Consultants, commissioned by V&A Dundee, to find out the impact the museum had in the city and across the country.

Visitor numbers are also ahead of forecast. The Kengo Kuma-designed museum has seen 833,015 people pass through the doors – 333,015 more than first predicted.

The study found that, of those visiting the V&A, 31% (258,000) were staying away from home for at least one night which saw restaurants, pubs and cafes all benefit.

And 69% of visitors said they would not have visited other businesses in Dundee had it not been for the V&A.

Designer: Kengo Kuma (pic: Terry Murden)

Visitors are also said to have spent £32m with other Dundee businesses in a year.

The study also found that the museum supported the equivalent of 696 jobs in Dundee and 2,143 across Scotland. An estimated additional 370 jobs have been created in Dundee. Encouragingly, 79% of visitors said they would return.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “This new research shows very powerfully how V&A Dundee has had wide economic benefits, within our own city and across the whole country.

“It demonstrates the value of investing in world-class cultural centres like V&A Dundee to boost tourism and create jobs, as well as the essential contribution the museum is making as a cultural institution promoting design creativity.

“V&A Dundee has a hugely exciting programme ahead, including our major exhibitions Mary Quant and Night Fever opening later this year, which will continue to draw visitors to the museum, to Dundee and to Scotland.”