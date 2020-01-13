US-China deal; interest rates; IndigoVision; William Hill

Markets

By our Markets reporter |

China and the US will finally put pen to paper on their highly anticipated “phase one” trade deal on Wednesday.

The preliminary trade deal agreement has eased tensions between the economic superpowers and boosted prospects for the global economy.

The imminent signing has helped lift global stock markets to new highs.

The FTSE 100 was expected to open higher.

Asian stocks markets rose overnight. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.47% higher, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up by 1%, and China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.75%.

IndigoVision

Video security firm IndigoVision said sales for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 were $50.1m, representing a 9% increase over 2018.

Gross margins were maintained in line with prior year and with strong cost control, the Edinburgh-based company expects to report operating profit and EBITDA in line with market expectations.

Net cash in hand was $2m following the drawdown of $2.7m of the new bank facility to fund the cash consideration for the acquisition of AgoraSys, completed in November.

The company will announce full-year results on 5 March.

William Hill

The betting group’s full-year adjusted operating profit for 2019 from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of £143m to £148m, ahead of market and management expectations, driven by favourable sporting results through the year end.

Ruth Prior, chief financial officer, intends to step down from her post and as a Director of the company to return to the private equity sector, joining Element Materials Technology, as CFO.

Pubs see spending uplift

Spending in pubs was up 12% over Christmas according to Barclaycard, which processes almost half of all card transactions in the UK.

Rate cut hint

Another Bank of England policymaker has floated the idea of cutting the central bank’s main interest rate.

Gertjan Vlieghe told the Financial Times he would consider voting for a rate cut, depending on how the economy has performed since the December election.

Mr Vlieghe is the third policy-setter to suggest they may be willing to cut rates when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) next meets at the end of this month.