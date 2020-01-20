US-backed EnMovi brings medical device R&D to Glasgow

Grant for new jobs

Ivan McKee, left, with Roman Bensen, CEO of EnMovi

US-owned medtech firm EnMovi is opening a research and development base in Glasgow to develop its wearable orthopaedic sensors and data analytics.

The newly-established company has received a £2.5m R&D grant from Scottish Enterprise towards the £8m facility where it will create 19 jobs.

It is the latest venture from parent company OrthoSensor which has a long-standing relationship with Strathclyde University of Strathclyde. The university worked with Scottish Enterprise to bring the company to Scotland.

EnMovi is based in the University’s Inovo building next door to its Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC).

Minister for Trade, Investment and Innovation Ivan McKee said the wearable devices will allow for less invasive surgery and faster recovery times for patients and “will help establish Scotland at the forefront of research into this cutting-edge new technology.”