Urban Union strengthens team with project manager

| January 7, 2020

Regeneration firm Urban Union has strengthened its team with the appointment of a project manager.

Based in the firm’s head office in Glasgow, Calum Bruce will be responsible for Urban Union’s construction delivery.  He brings with him almost 30 years of experience in the construction industry and most recently worked for Ogilvie on developments across Scotland.

Mr Bruce was a project manager on the £3m extension of the National Museum of Scotland’s Collection Centre.

Neil McKay, managing director, Urban Union, said: “Calum will play a key role in Urban Union’s journey.”

