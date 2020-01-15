UK inflation has fallen to a three year low of 1.35%, fuelling speculation of an interest rate cut (click for more)

UK inflation sank to 1.3% last month, its lowest rate for more than three years, which is likely to fuel expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates.

Consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 1.3% compared with 1.5% in November, marking the smallest increase since November 2016, the Office for National Statistics said.

Ayush Ansal, Chief Investment Officer at Crimson Black Capital, said: “Coming after a triple whammy of weak retail sales and slowdowns in both the manufacturing and service sectors, this surprise fall in inflation will arguably put the doves in the driving seat at the Bank of England.

“When the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets later this month, the possibility of an interest rate cut will now be firmly on the table.

“Dovish comments from several MPC members earlier this month had already prompted many market watchers to price in a rate cut, and the absence of inflationary pressure could give the Bank’s rate-setters a free hand to cut.

“With the UK economy stuttering, the Bank may conclude that it’s better to get ahead of the curve on rates rather than risk playing catch up.

“With the door to a rate cut now ajar, the Pound is suffering and coming under sustained pressure. “