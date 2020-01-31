Main Menu

Two people in England have been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus, the first cases in the UK

| January 31, 2020

China’a deadly coronavirus has reached the UK with two people in England diagnosed with the disease.

They are related have become the first English people to be diagnosed with it since the outbreak began in Wuhan, a city in the Hubei province of China, at the beginning of the year.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said: ‘We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus.

‘The patients are receiving specialist NHS care.

