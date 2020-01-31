TSB back in profit after hit from IT meltdown

Back in black

By a Daily Business reporter |

Debbie Crosbie: new CEO delighted with turnaround (pic: Terry Murden)

TSB has bounced back from its catastrophic IT meltdown and reported a return to profitability.

The Edinburgh-headquartered bank, owned by Sabadell of Spain, has announced a full-year profit for the first time since before its botched computer upgrade in April 2018.

It left almost two million customers locked out of their accounts for weeks and sparked a wave of fraudulent activity.

The meltdown cost be bank £330m.

Debbie Crosbie, who was installed as CEO last year to replace Paul Pester, said she was delighted with the turnaround. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of £46m for 2019.