Leisure

By a Daily Business reporter |

Hotel technology firm Criton has made two appointments to its executive team.

Dwayne Pascal becomes the Edinburgh company’s chief technology officer, following spells in the technical and product fields at Vodafone, Amazon and Skyscanner.

New sales director Laura Sullivan-Denham brings knowledge of software-as-a-service platforms.

The firm appointed technology adviser Iain Mackay as chairman last year.