Travel sector on alert as coronavirus fears spread

City in lockdown

Asia is a growing source of business for Scotland (pic: Terry Murden)

UK tourism officials are increasingly concerned that the coronavirus in Asia will lead to a sharp drop in travel if it becomes a pandemic.

Many airlines, including Korean Air Lines, Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier Scoot, Taiwan’s China Airlines and Japan’s ANA, announced they were cancelling flights in and out of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people which is in lockdown.

South Korean budget carrier T’way Air earlier this week postponed the scheduled launch of a new route to the city where the outbreak of the flu-like virus first emerged last month.

It has killed at least 17 people and infected more than 570 in Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the United States. Health experts are keen to halt its spread.

Global investors reacted with alarm to the crisis. Stock markets have fallen sharply in Asia today. China’s Shanghai Composite fell by 2.75%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 1.87%, and Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 0.98% lower.

An estimated 30,000 people fly out of Wuhan on an average day, according to air traffic data. The city is the hub of industry and commerce in central China, home to the region’s biggest airport and deepwater port.

Previous outbreaks of flu-like viruses have seen sharp falls in demand for overseas travel.

During the height of the SARS outbreak in April 2003, passenger demand in Asia plunged 45%, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

At that time Cathay cut nearly 40% of its flights and suffered a financial loss, as did Singapore Airlines. The SARS virus eventually killed more than 800 people worldwide.

Since then the tourism industry across the world has become more dependent on Chinese tourists as China has become the world’s largest outbound travel market.

The number of Chinese passengers using international flights has grown almost tenfold from 6.8 million in 2003 to 63.7 million in 2018, according to data from the country’s aviation authority.

Scotland has enjoyed a 300% rise in visitor numbers in the last ten years, according to International Passenger Survey figures. It is now a priority market for the national tourism body.

Symptoms of infection from coronavirus include a high fever, difficulty breathing and lung lesions. Milder cases resemble a bad cold, making detection difficult. The incubation period is believed to be about two weeks, which also makes screening less effective.

The New York Times reports growing concerns that the Chinese authorities are underreporting the number of people who are ill with the virus. Relatives of patients say that some hospitals, strapped for resources as they deal with an influx of patients, are turning sick people away.