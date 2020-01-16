Main Menu

Payments expansion

Travel money firm Equals opens Edinburgh office

| January 16, 2020
James Hickman

International travel money specialist, Equals, has opened an office in Edinburgh.

The e-banking and international payments group, which currently has offices in London and Chester, has grown rapidly in recent years with a turnover of £2.3 billion in 2018.

The new office will be headed up by John Kinghorn, vice president of affiliates and partnerships at Equals.

The expansion follows the company’s recent rebrand from FairFX which saw it diversify its product offering. Equals aims to make money management simpler, from banking to travel money, and business finances to expenses.

James Hickman, chief commercial officer at Equals, said: “Edinburgh is the UK’s second-largest financial services centre, making it a fantastic opportunity for the Equals Group and we’re excited to have a presence in the city. “

