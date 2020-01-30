Tourism chiefs on alert over impact of virus on Edinburgh

Alice He: expects a decrease in tourists (pic: Terry Murden)

Tourism chief Donald Emslie said there was “understandable concern” over the impact of the coronavirus on Edinburgh and beyond, but said there was no cause for alarm.

Mr Emslie, new chairman of the Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG), said it was likely that a prolonged outbreak of the virus would see a dip in visitors from China.

But it was important to maintain a dialogue with all parties and offer reassurances.

Edinburgh saw a 46% surge in visitors from China last year to 200,000 on the back of the China Ready Initiative.

“So far it [coronavirus] is not a problem, but clearly it is on our agenda,” said Mr Emslie, speaking ahead of the launch of ETAG’s 2030 strategy.

“All we can do is continue to talk to the Chinese community. The most important thing is that the disease has not reached Scotland.”

A number of visitors were tested last week but were given the all-clear.

Alice He, social media manager for ETAG and the China Ready Initiative, said the group was issuing a statement, expressing Edinburgh’s solidarity with the Chinese, millions of whom are trapped in their home cities, unable to travel.

Ms He, who is from Chibi in Hubei province, source of the virus, said her family was due to visit her in the summer. “I hope it is over by then, we will just have to wait,” she said.

She added that the Chinese had to be made aware that they are still welcome in Scotland, though she expected a tailing off.

“I would assume we will see a decrease in tourists. But there is still a huge demand to travel,” she said.

Robin Worsnop, told the conference: “My thoughts are with the people of Wuhan” and looked ahead to Chinese tourists continuing to visit Edinburgh when normality returned. “I am confident our city will be at forefront of welcoming them,” he said.

A flight to bring about 200 British nationals back to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected was unable to take off as planned on Thursday.

It is understood relevant permissions from Chinese officials have not yet come through.

Downing Street said it was “working with Chinese authorities so the flight can take off as soon as possible”.

The virus has caused at least 170 deaths, spreading to every Chinese region and at least 15 other countries.

Winter Festival

Mr Emslie defended the Winter Festival after some criticism over its impact on the city.

He said 2.5m visitors enjoyed the attractions, including 30,000 residents who bought tickets.

“There were no arrests, it was safe, hoteliers had 98% occupancy and Edinburgh retailers bucked the national downward trend,” he said.

“A lot of other cities would would be looking at how we achieved that.

“We need to get some balance into the debate.”