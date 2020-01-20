Thomson reunited with Hartop at Hampden & Co

Private banking

Hampden & Co, the private bank, has appointed Mark Thomson, former chief executive of Scottish Building Society, as head of credit.

Mr Thomson, a former credit director at Scottish Widows Bank, is a Chartered Banker, a Fellow of the Chartered Bankers Institute and chaired the Northern Association of Building Societies’ Executive Committee between 2017 and 2019.

Hampden & Co CEO Graeme Hartop said: “Mark was a key member of the senior team during my time at Scottish Widows Bank and brings extensive banking experience and encapsulates our ethos of having the best people in the market at Hampden & Co.

“Mark will manage our approach to individual credit decision-making, in particular for clients with complex requirements but low risk profile – something that the high street banks find difficult to provide by way of automation.”

Mr Thomson said: “The bank is making the right impression in the marketplace and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success.”