Tech veteran Campbell joins Investing Women board

Business angels

Investing Women, Scotland’s only all-female business angel group, has appointed Rhona Campbell to its board.

A member of the Investing Women angel group since 2013, Ms Campbell has also served as an adviser to its board. She now joins as a full board member bringing more than 20 years of global technology sector experience working with companies in senior product management and marketing roles.

Earlier in her career, she worked with the Council of Europe in Strasbourg organising head of state meetings for the organisation. She then moved to New York to take on a global marketing position for the United Nations, organising and supporting non-governmental aid conferences.

After returning to the UK in the mid-1990s, she moved into the technology sector where she took on a number of globally facing roles. This included head of marketing and communications at MGt, now part of the Paywizard group, and global product manager at McLaren Software.

In 2011 she launched Rhona Campbell Associates, a consultancy which supports start-up and investor-funded technology companies to assess market feasibility, commercialise and launch new products.

Commenting on the appointment, Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women said: “Given our growing focus on the UK technology sector, Rhona is a very welcome addition to our board. It’s been a pleasure working alongside her in our angel group where she has brought real value to many of the businesses within our investment portfolio.

Ms Campbell said: “Investing Women is highly inspiring network of dynamic and successful females which I’ve been proud to be involved with for several years. I’m now delighted to take on this new board role to support its excellent work with start-ups and female-founded companies.