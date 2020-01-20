Survey 3Di plans to double workforce after bumper first year

Expansion plans

By a Daily Business reporter

Tom Bryce and Alan Bell

An Aberdeen-based specialist surveying company, Survey 3D international (Survey 3Di), is celebrating a bumper first year in business with a seven-figure turnover, major investment and a significant recruitment drive.

Launched 15 months ago by former Scopus directors, Tom Bryce and Alan Bell, Survey 3Di services the oil and gas, petrochemical and nuclear industries.

The firm, which opened an office in Houston, has reported a turnover of more than £1.6 million in its first year, with more than 20 clients on its books, and in excess of 150 projects completed.

It has also invested £400,000 in technology and plans to double its payroll of 20 over the coming year.

Co-director Tom Bryce said: “2019 smashed all our projections, leaving us well-placed to grow the business further in 2020.”