Main Menu

Expansion plans

Survey 3Di plans to double workforce after bumper first year

By a Daily Business reporter | January 20, 2020

Tom Bryce and Alan Bell

An Aberdeen-based specialist surveying company, Survey 3D international (Survey 3Di), is celebrating a bumper first year in business with a seven-figure turnover, major investment and a significant recruitment drive.

Launched 15 months ago by former Scopus directors, Tom Bryce and Alan Bell, Survey 3Di services the oil and gas, petrochemical and nuclear industries.

The firm, which opened an office in Houston, has reported a turnover of more than £1.6 million in its first year, with more than 20 clients on its books, and in excess of 150 projects completed.

It has also invested £400,000 in technology and plans to double its payroll of 20 over the coming year.

Co-director Tom Bryce said: “2019 smashed all our projections, leaving us well-placed to grow the business further in 2020.”

Results & Updates No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Gareth-Biggerstaff-and-Nikola-Kelly of Be-IT

Public sector and digital skills prompt surge in Be-IT profits

Gareth Biggerstaff and Nikola Kelly IT recruitment firm Be-IT has posted gross profits up byRead More

Strategy pays off as Apex Hotels posts strong growth

Commitment: Angela Vickers A programme of investment by Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels Limited has helped produceRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.