Suntory takes 10% stake in Macallan whisky firm Edrington

Drinks agreement

Suntory already has a stake in The Macallan

Japanese spirits producer Suntory is raising its stake in some of Scotland’s most famous Scotch whiskies.

It will acquire 10% of the shares in Edrington, owner of Famous Grouse and The Macallan, for an undisclosed sum.

The agreement builds on an existing strategic partnership between the two firms which dates from the early 1990s.

Suntory has a long-term shareholding in The Macallan, the most valuable single malt in the world.

It has also been an important distributor of Edrington brands in several key international markets over the past four decades, including Japan, Germany, Canada and South Africa; and through joint ventures in the UK, Spain and Russia.

The agreement will provide an inflow of funds to Edrington’s principal shareholder, The Robertson Trust, which will allow it to give more to good causes across Scotland.

The Robertson Trust is the largest independent grant-making trust in Scotland. It will also provide funds for Edrington’s employee share scheme.

Scott McCroskie, who took over as Edrington CEO last year, commented: “Edrington has a successful long-standing strategic partnership with Suntory.

“We share a similar ethos and the same passion for craftsmanship, innovation and quality in our brands. We look forward to cementing and building this deep relationship over the coming years.”