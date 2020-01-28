STV Productions wins new deal for Antiques Road Trip

BBC orders more shows

Experts Angus Ashworth and Roo Irvine

STV Productions has secured a renewal of Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, from the BBC.

Four new series of the popular long running show have been confirmed for BBC One, along with two series of the celebrity version for BBC Two, making this the largest ever order of the two series for the independent production company.

The six new series – 140 episodes in total – will air over the next two years.

The tenth and eleventh series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip will feature a new line-up of hopeful celebs turned antique hunters, all under the watchful eye of the show’s regular experts.

Previous series have featured a host of famous faces, including Jennifer Saunders, Russell Kane, Ricky Tomlinson, Kelly Brook, Al Murray, Denise Van Outen, Tom Conti, Judy Murray, Emeli Sandé, Helen Flanagan, Charles Dance and Mariella Frostrup.

The long-running series has uncovered several extraordinary finds, including a rare camera found in 2017 by Scottish antiques expert Paul Laidlaw and sold at auction for £20,000 – making a £19,940 profit.

The 2019 series of Antiques Road Trip reached 18m people in the UK on BBC1, with series 19 delivering an audience that was 37% up on the slot average. Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is a top 20 show for BBC2, with an average audience of over 1.5m.

The new episodes were commissioned by Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak. The Commissioning Editor is Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime.

Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Carla-Maria Lawson said: “Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip are appointment to view TV, so I’m over the moon we can bring viewers this bumper haul of new episodes to BBC One and Two.”

David Mortimer, Managing Director of STV Productions, said: “Antiques Road Trip and its celebrity sister series perform incredibly well for the BBC.

“As we continue with our growth strategy to establish STV Productions as a major player in the independent production sector, this significant commission for two returning series that never fail to deliver ratings, is fantastic news. We can’t wait to get our teams back on the road.”

The commission follows the recent appointment of leading creative talent, Craig Hunter, as Creative Director, Factual, for STV Productions, who is focused on bolstering the factual team and delivering high performing productions from Scotland for UK and international broadcasters.

John Redshaw has been appointed executive producer, daytime for STV Productions and will oversee the new 140 episode commission.

Lucy Hazzard becomes director of development. Previously head of factual development at Two Rivers Media, she oversaw the growth of its documentary slate.