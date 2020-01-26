Studio MB designs new gallery to exhibit nation’s gems

New exhibition

New gallery: National Library (pic: Wikipedia)

A Scottish design agency will work on a new gallery for the National Library of Scotland which will showcase for the first time material which has shaped the nation’s cultural identity.

Studio MB, whose credits include Leicester’s King Richard III Visitor Centre and the D-Day Story in Portsmouth, will oversee the project, including 3D design.

It will draw on the library’s vast collection of exhibits from the 9th century through to the present day.

Items on display are expected to include some of the earliest examples from the printing press in the 15th century and contemporary printed items including novels and screenplays.

A significant collection of letters and manuscripts written in the hand of internationally renowned names will also feature in the gallery, as well as ground-breaking sound and moving image content.

The gallery opens to the public in July 2020 and Studio MB will continue working with the library to update the collections on display.

Lizzie Munro, senior 3D designer at Studio MB, said: “The National Library of Scotland’s treasures range from the iconic, that are synonymous with Scotland’s culture and identity to treasures yet to be revealed to the public, which will surely fascinate and develop new connections between the library and audiences.

“It is an honour to work with the National Library of Scotland to deliver this exhibition that will continue to change over the years with these unique collection items.”