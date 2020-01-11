South West Scotland hopes to cash in on new touring route

SWC300 launched

Mennock Pass, part of the stunning route

Tourism businesses in south west Scotland are hoping to emulate the success of the North Coast 500 with a campaign promoting a new touring route.

A campaign has been launched supporting the South West Coastal 300 (SWC300) Road Route backed by a £20,000 VisitScotland Growth Fund award.

The SWC300 was designed by Motorcycle Scotland and VSWS adapted it to take in more attractions in the area.

It is a circular route approximately 300 miles long, taking in the coastline of Dumfries and Galloway and South Ayrshire, before heading across to Sanquhar, through to Moffat and finishing back in Dumfries.

Ian McAndrew, chairman of Visit South West Scotland, said: “The South West of Scotland is a special place, it has so much to offer, especially to lovers of the great outdoors and that is a message we are working hard to get out there.”