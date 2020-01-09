Smart Table innovation can revolutionise hospitality industry

Developed by Edinburgh start-up

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Control: Smart Table

New technology developed by Edinburgh-based start-up ePOS Hybrid is set to transform the hospitality industry by allowing diners to play games, call a waiter and design their own pizza from the comfort of their seats.

By transforming tables into touchscreen infotainment hubs, the Smart Table technology gives consumers full control of their experience.

It will also help decrease the demand on waiting staff during busy periods, allowing restaurants, bars and clubs to provide a more efficient service.

Bhas Kalangi, who founded ePOS Hybrid in 2016, said: “This could revolutionise the dining experience in bars and restaurants.

“Our technology is allowing hospitality businesses of all sizes and types to improve their customer experience, making them far more memorable than traditional meals or coffees out.

“Developing technology which allows hospitality businesses to work more efficiently is at the core of what we do.”

The plug and play connection ensures the Smart Touch Table is ready for immediate use, and can connect to the complete range of ePOS devices. The seamless glass surface wipes clean in seconds, ready for the next customer.

Mr Kalangi added: “It’s a really exciting time for the industry as there are so many market opportunities and trends we can work with to develop the best ePOS system for restaurants and bars.”