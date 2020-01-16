Shortlist reveals top performers in Scottish law

Scottish Legal Awards

The finalists in Scotland’s national competition which celebrates excellence in Scottish law have been announced following an outstanding year for the country’s legal sector.

The 17th annual Scottish Legal Awards have revealed the individuals and teams which have progressed to the finals following the detailed assessment of entries in the competition’s 17 categories.

The highly regarded judging panel met last month to assess more than 80 entries received from 48 firms from across Scotland. Following a robust debate, 14 individuals and 32 teams have been shortlisted in yet another strong year for the independent competition.

Chairman of the judging panel, Shonaig Macpherson, commented: “The awards’ objective is to recognise Scotland’s leading firms, teams and individuals who operate at the forefront of our national legal system.

“This year’s entries have again demonstrated the strength and robust health of our country’s legal sector.

“In a year of landmark cases and continued innovation to support clients, entrants have provided us with examples of excellence across the breadth of their activities in Scottish law. The Judges offer their congratulations to the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them in March.”

Two highly coveted awards decided at the discretion of the panel, will also be presented at the annual awards ceremony; the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Managing Partner of the Year.

The winners will be announced on 19 March at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Cambridge Street, Glasgow.

The 2020 Finalists

Firm of the Year

Anderson Strathern

CMS

Digby Brown Solicitors

Ergo Law

Harper Macleod

MacRoberts

TLT

Lawyer of the Year

Elaine Motion, Balfour+Manson

Iain Henry Barclay Smith, Keegan Smith

Alan Kelly, MacRoberts

In-House Lawyer of the Year

Sean Henry Dorian, Cloudhelix

John Reilly, Raytheon Systems

Paralegal of the Year

Debbie Beattie, Blackadders

Emma MacKenzie, Gilson Gray

Donna Clark, Macleod & MacCallum

Rising Star of the Year

Yousif Ahmed, Cannons Law Practice

Sean Henry Dorian, Cloudhelix

Emma Boffey, CMS

Ross MacRae, Gillespie Macandrew

Leigh Herd, Shepherd and Wedderburn

Shawn Wood, Watermans Legal

Litigation Team of the Year

Ascent Legal Scotland

Balfour+Manson

Clyde & Co

Dentons

Digby Brown Solicitors

Shoosmiths

Corporate and Commercial Team of the Year

Blackadders

Dentons

MacRoberts

Real Estate Team of the Year

Dentons

Gillespie Macandrew

Shoosmiths

TLT

Residential Property Team of the Year

Gilson Gray

McDougall McQueen

Neilsons Solicitors and Estate Agents

Watermans Legal

In-House Legal Team of the Year

Kames Capital

Lloyds Banking Group

University of the West of Scotland

Criminal Defence Firm of the Year

Beltrami & Co

Martin Johnston and Socha

Moir and Sweeney Litigation

Family Law Team of the Year

MacRoberts

Scullion LAW

Support Team of the Year

Anderson Strathern

ESPC

Millar & Bryce and DUAL Asset Underwriting

Moore Legal Technology

Property Searches Scotland

Shepherd and Wedderburn

The Cashroom

Excellence in Client Care

Ascent Legal Scotland

Ergo Law

Community Contribution Award

Blackadders – Private Client Team

CMS

Digby Brown Solicitors

DWF – Edinburgh and Glasgow

Govan Law Centre

Shared Parenting Scotland

University of Edinburgh Free Legal Advice Centre

University of Strathclyde Mediation Clinic

Legal Technology Award

Gillespie Macandrew

Millar & Bryce

Registers of Scotland

Shepherd and Wedderburn

The Cashroom



