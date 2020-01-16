Shortlist reveals top performers in Scottish law

Main Menu

By a Daily Business reporter | January 16, 2020

The finalists in Scotland’s national competition which celebrates excellence in Scottish law have been announced following an outstanding year for the country’s legal sector.

The 17th annual Scottish Legal Awards have revealed the individuals and teams which have progressed to the finals following the detailed assessment of entries in the competition’s 17 categories. 

The highly regarded judging panel met last month to assess more than 80 entries received from 48 firms from across Scotland.  Following a robust debate, 14 individuals and 32 teams have been shortlisted in yet another strong year for the independent competition.

Chairman of the judging panel, Shonaig Macpherson, commented: “The awards’ objective is to recognise Scotland’s leading firms, teams and individuals who operate at the forefront of our national legal system.

“This year’s entries have again demonstrated the strength and robust health of our country’s legal sector.

“In a year of landmark cases and continued innovation to support clients, entrants have provided us with examples of excellence across the breadth of their activities in Scottish law.  The Judges offer their congratulations to the finalists and look forward to celebrating with them in March.”

Two highly coveted awards decided at the discretion of the panel, will also be presented at the annual awards ceremony; the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Managing Partner of the Year.

The winners will be announced on 19 March at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Cambridge Street, Glasgow. 

The 2020 Finalists

Firm of the Year

Anderson Strathern
CMS
Digby Brown Solicitors
Ergo Law
Harper Macleod
MacRoberts
TLT

Lawyer of the Year 

Elaine Motion, Balfour+Manson
Iain Henry Barclay Smith, Keegan Smith
Alan Kelly, MacRoberts

In-House Lawyer of the Year

Sean Henry Dorian, Cloudhelix
John Reilly, Raytheon Systems

Paralegal of the Year

Debbie Beattie, Blackadders
Emma MacKenzie, Gilson Gray
Donna Clark, Macleod & MacCallum

Rising Star of the Year

Yousif Ahmed, Cannons Law Practice
Sean Henry Dorian, Cloudhelix
Emma Boffey, CMS
Ross MacRae, Gillespie Macandrew
Leigh Herd, Shepherd and Wedderburn
Shawn Wood, Watermans Legal

Litigation Team of the Year

Ascent Legal Scotland
Balfour+Manson
Clyde & Co
Dentons
Digby Brown Solicitors
Shoosmiths

Corporate and Commercial Team of the Year

Blackadders
Dentons
MacRoberts

Real Estate Team of the Year

Dentons
Gillespie Macandrew
Shoosmiths
TLT

Residential Property Team of the Year

Gilson Gray
McDougall McQueen
Neilsons Solicitors and Estate Agents
Watermans Legal

In-House Legal Team of the Year

Kames Capital
Lloyds Banking Group
University of the West of Scotland

Criminal Defence Firm of the Year

Beltrami & Co
Martin Johnston and Socha
Moir and Sweeney Litigation

Family Law Team of the Year

MacRoberts
Scullion LAW

Support Team of the Year

Anderson Strathern
ESPC
Millar & Bryce and DUAL Asset Underwriting
Moore Legal Technology
Property Searches Scotland
Shepherd and Wedderburn
The Cashroom

Excellence in Client Care

Ascent Legal Scotland
Ergo Law

Community Contribution Award

Blackadders – Private Client Team
CMS
Digby Brown Solicitors
DWF – Edinburgh and Glasgow
Govan Law Centre
Shared Parenting Scotland
University of Edinburgh Free Legal Advice Centre
University of Strathclyde Mediation Clinic

Legal Technology Award

Gillespie Macandrew
Millar & Bryce
Registers of Scotland
Shepherd and Wedderburn
The Cashroom


