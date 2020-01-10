Shoosmiths plunders rivals to bolster Scottish team

Law

Law firm Shoosmiths has hired a number of lawyers from rival firms including new partners Kim Pattullo and Fiona Cameron.

Ms Pattullo joins from Addleshaw Goddard as head of the UK-wide firm’s employment team in Edinburgh. She has more than 25 years’ experience.

Ms Cameron moves from Brodies where she was a managing associate to become a banking partner based in Glasgow. She will work closely with Alison Gilson, partner and head of corporate for Shoosmiths in Scotland.

The firm has hired Jacqueline Alleyne from Wright Johnstone Mackenzie as a real estate associate focussed on housebuilding, development, investment and renewable energy projects. Collette Gibson joins from Lindsays, also as an associate in the Glasgow real estate team.

She will support Cameron and real estate partner Barry McKeown on finance projects, investment and residential developments. Helen McBride has also joined the Glasgow team as a legal PA.

Janette Speed, partner and head of Shoosmiths in Scotland, said: “We operate in an increasingly competitive legal sector.

“As we target a further period of growth, I am confident that our newest recruits will make a significant contribution to the success of Shoosmiths’ business in Scotland as we continue to expand our offering across the commercial divisions.

“Kim and Fiona are highly experienced practitioners in their respective fields and on behalf of the firm, I am delighted to welcome them as the latest senior lawyers to join the Scottish operation of Shoosmiths.”