Shepherd and Wedderburn brings in renewables specialist

| January 13, 2020

Real estate and renewables specialist Richard Turnbull has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner, bringing 14 years’ expertise to the law firm’s clean energy and real estate teams.

Mr Turnbull, who specialises in the property aspects of energy transactions, has extensive experience working for developers, landowners and funders across onshore and offshore wind, wave and tidal, biomass, solar, hydro and energy from waste developments.

Dual qualified in Scottish and English law, Mr Turnbull, who is based in the Edinburgh office, joined from TLT, where he was a partner in the firm’s real estate group. He previously worked at Pinsent Masons, CMS Cameron McKenna, Burges Salmon and Brodies.

Clare Foster, head of clean energy, said: “Attracting a renewables real estate specialist of Richard’s calibre, with the experience he brings across so many clean energy sub-sectors and major projects, will be of major benefit to our clients.”

