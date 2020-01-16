SE offers grant support for software firm SHE’s growth

R&D backing

By a Daily Business reporter |

Victoria Carmichael, Jamie Hepburn and Matthew Elson

SHE Software is investing £4 million to develop a health and safety technology project.

The East Kilbride firm is supported by a Scottish Enterprise research and development grant of £1.4m that will also support the company’s global growth and create 15 jobs.

SHE Software works with hundreds of customers across Europe, US, Australia and New Zealand to support health and safety management via its Assure platform.

Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn visited the firm’s premises and said: “This is yet another example of how our investment is creating jobs and supporting growth in international markets. Scotland has a strong track record in exporting globally and through the excellent support of Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International companies like SHE Software can really grow.”

The company is also using the funding to invest in developing the talent and skillset of its existing team to provide knowledge and skills to support the company’s ambitions.

CEO Matthew Elson said: “This support from Scottish Enterprise allows us to focus on ‘mobile-first’ technology across our Assure platform to align with changing expectations and business demand. The grant also allows us to enhance and adapt the Assure platform for the North American market.

“The fast access to information, networks and funding we have received has accelerated many of our key growth projects, including supporting our successful entry into the Asia Pacific region in 2015 via Scottish Development International.

“The business has grown from a small team initially to almost 100 people with many of our team based out of our new corporate headquarters in East Kilbride. I’m excited about our plans to continue to recruit new talent.”

Scottish Enterprise director of strategic investment Victoria Carmichael added: “It is fantastic to witness the further development of this innovative software firm delivering digital solutions to traditional business processes as well as showcasing Scotland’s talented tech sector.”