Scottish visa plan aims to avoid Brexit skills shortages

Immigration proposal

A visa scheme will keep the door open to immigrants (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon will today unveil plans for a Scottish visa in a bid to overcome any skill shortages cause Britain’s departure from the EU.

The move will also be part of a campaign to switch control of immigration from Westminster to Holyrood.

The visa scheme will be designed specifically to combat depopulation and reduce skills gaps as freedom of movement is tightened up following Brexit.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say that the scheme will provide further reassurance to businesses worried that they will struggle to retain and attract overseas labour. Canada and Australia operate similar schemes.

It comes as projections show that, unlike the rest of the UK, Scotland’s population growth will rely almost entirely on immigration.

It is thought the Scottish visa would be an extra option in the UK system, and not a separate bureaucratic process and would “remove a significant burden from the small and medium enterprises . The Scottish Government would want to work in partnership with the UK Government to deliver it.

Early papers on the proposal suggest there would be no salary threshold for immigrants.

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Conservatives have offered broad support to the visa scheme.