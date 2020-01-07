Scottish Enterprise backs Beeks’ network expansion

Fintech growth

Gordon McArthur: expanding the team

Markets computing firm Beeks Financial Cloud has received a £2 million Scottish Enterprise R&D grant to invest in automating its network.

The grant contributes to the £4.2m overall spend on the project at the company’s new Glasgow head office.

Customer self-service and automation is at the heart of Beeks’ strategic objectives and is a key differentiator for Beeks in the financial services cloud computing sector.

This cross-system project aims to fully automate Beeks’ network infrastructure deployment, enhancing Beeks’ ability to capitalise on the growing adoption of cloud computing infrastructure by Tier 1 financial institutions.

Beeks CEO Gordon McArthur said: “The project will further strengthen our position.

“We are proud to service our international customer base from our Glasgow headquarters and are delighted to be able to continue to expand our team in Scotland.”

Linda Hanna, managing director, Scottish Economic Development at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The company has recognised the opportunities presented by the technological revolution, building an innovative, Scotland-based business whose ingenuity is recognised internationally.

“Beeks’ Network Automation project will help the company sharpen its competitive edge and accelerate its global growth strategy, strengthening the Glasgow area’s burgeoning reputation as a major fintech sub-cluster.”