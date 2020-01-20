Main Menu

Sale of remaining Leven Cars business saves 101 jobs

| January 20, 2020
More than 100 jobs have been saved after the remaining parts of Leven Cars Group was bought by English dealer group Grange Motors.

It has acquired the Rolls Royce and Aston Martin businesses, which operate from Corstorphine Road and Bankhead Drive, in Edinburgh. 

Vertu Motors has acquired the Kia, Suzuki and Mitsubishi dealerships, in Bankhead Drive, thus expanding the Macklin Motors brand in Scotland.

Both deals follow the closure of Leven Cars Group’s Kia and Suzuki dealerships, in Selkirk, last week. The deals mean that 101 of the 139 jobs have been saved.

Stuart Robb, of joint administrator Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery, said: “Being able to secure a sale and save so many jobs in such a short timescale is testament to everyone involved, in particular the employees who have been extremely patient and understanding throughout the sale process. 

“We would like to thank them for their support over the past two weeks and wish them every success in their new roles.”

