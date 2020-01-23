Russell to miss Ireland opener after discipline breach

Guinness Six Nations Championship

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Turmoil: Russell (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland’s preparations for the upcoming Guinness Six Nations Championship have been thrown into turmoil after playmaker Finn Russell left the squad’s Edinburgh training camp following a breach of discipline.

The stand-off, capped 46 times for his country, will now miss the opening match against Ireland in Dublin next weekend after returning to club Racing 92 in Paris.

His participation in the tournament at all seems in doubt after Scottish Rugby confirmed the 27-year-old had been disciplined for a ‘breach of team protocol.’

It is reported that he left the squad’s Oriam training base at Heriot-Watt University of his own accord.

A statement released on social media said: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”

Russell’s creativity will be a huge loss for the Scots, who are looking to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup in Japan which followed a poor Six Nations campaign 12 months ago during which he publicly questioned head coach Gregor Townsend’s tactics.

The only other full-time stand-off in the squad is 14-times capped Adam Hastings.

The former Glasgow Warriors star has scored 137 points for Scotland and would have been one of the key men head coach Townsend would have been looking to pull the strings in the Aviva Stadium on 1 February.

In 2018, Scottish Rugby dismissed Russell’s father Keith as director of domestic rugby but he subsequently won his unfair dismissal claim.