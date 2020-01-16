RSA deal sees Glasgow city offices fully let

City centre letting

191: refurbished

General insurer RSA Group has taken the entire third floor in a refurbished Glasgow office block.

The deal for 15,000 sq ft means 191 West George Street, NFU Mutual’s landmark office development in Glasgow city centre, is now fully let.

RSA Group has agreed a 10-year lease at a rental of £31 per sq ft. The firm is relocating from existing premises in Alexander Bain House on York Street in the city.

Last July it was announced that Hilton Worldwide had acquired the lower three floors, joining Hewlett Packard, which operates from the fifth floor, and Edrington-Beam Suntory, the first occupier to move in and based on the fourth floor. Once all new tenants take occupation, the building will be home to more than 600 employees.

Tom Foley, NFU Mutual asset manager, commented: “We’re thrilled that only 18 months after completion of the refurbishment project the building is now at full occupation.”

The £5.5million refurbishment project by NFU Mutual completed last year and created 87,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.

Spring 4 Properties acted for RSA Group in the transaction whilst joint letting agents Knight Frank and JLL represented NFU Mutual.