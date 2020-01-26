Main Menu

RBS retail shake-up

Rose ‘plotting jobs axe’ at NatWest to save £120m

| January 26, 2020
NatWest George St

The former RBS branch in George St re-emerging under the NatWest brand (pic: Terry Murden)

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Alison Rose is planning to axe thousands of jobs at its Natwest subsidiary, according to City sources.

Ms Rose, who last week received plaudits for an ambitious £1 billion fund to support female entrepreneurs, is facing a more hostile response if she confirms that 3,700 jobs will be cut.

The so-called Project Tusk would slash the current 20,000 retail jobs at the bank and save £120 million, according to The Sunday Times. It was not clear if this would lead to more branch closures.

NatWest operates almost exclusively south of the border. Daily Business reported earlier this month that it was relocating its only branch in Edinburgh – one of just three in Scotland – to a former RBS branch which closed about two years ago.

In November Ms Rose became the first woman to run RBS which remains 62% state controlled.

RBS said it “did not recognise” the figures and there are not thought to be any plans for an announcement on jobs at the bank’s full-year results statement on 14 February.

The chief executive and chief financial officer of Natwest Markets quit last month as Rose launched a shakeup of the underperforming division’s management team.

It emerged last week that the chief executive of Bo, RBS’ digital banking platform, Mark Baillie was preparing to leave. 

News, Finance & Law, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Prince St retail shopping

Princes Street blueprint will see a shift from shopping

Edinburgh’s retail focus is expected to shift from Princes St to St James (pic: TerryRead More

Nicola Sturgeon FM at SCDI

Sturgeon joins City grandees in green finance pledge

Nicola Sturgeon wants a sustainable finance agenda (pic: Terry Murden) First Minister Nicola Sturgeon andRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.