Robertson Group acquires McTaggart stake in Urban Union

Construction deal

Bill Robertson: key part in next phase of development

Robertson Group has acquired the 50% share owned by McTaggart Construction in regeneration specialist Urban Union.

Urban Union, established as a 50/50 joint venture in 2011 by Robertson Group and McTaggart Construction, was created in response to a regeneration opportunity in Glasgow.

Several similar opportunities followed, and Urban Union now delivers affordable and private housing in key regeneration areas across Scotland. It currently operates four developments – Laurieston Living and Pollokshaws Living in Glasgow, Pennywell Living in Edinburgh and Muirton Living in Perth.

The company is also working in partnership with Robertson and Queens Cross Housing Association delivering a 600-unit mixed tenure development at Hamiltonhill in Glasgow.

Urban Union will continue to operate its own distinct brand and retain its existing staff while benefiting from closer partnerships across Robertson’s extensive range of businesses and expertise.

The acquisition by Robertson comes after a strong end to 2019 for Urban Union, having recently grown its staff base.

Bill Robertson, executive chairman, Robertson Group said: “Urban Union has been a very successful joint venture, with a track record in delivering critical regeneration projects to support the demand for high quality, affordable homes for key-workers whilst providing an opportunity for people to join the property ladder in city centre locations. Urban Union will play a key part in the next phase of development at Robertson.

“The opportunities for Urban Union in Scotland and England are significant, and as the business continues to grow, Robertson Group has the ability to support and meet its aspirations.

“With a move towards self-delivery in the coming months, we look forward to welcoming new members to the team and to continuing to deliver first class regeneration projects with considerable community benefits for the areas that we operate in.

“We have enjoyed our partnership with McTaggart and look forward to the next phase in the further development of Urban Union as it joins the Robertson Group as a wholly owned subsidiary.”

Neil McKay, managing director, Urban Union said: “Since our inception, Robertson has been a vital partner in our continued growth and success. Now we will be able to build on this relationship as we become a fully-fledged part of the Robertson family.

“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation for the efforts and assistance afforded to us by McTaggart Construction to date.

“We have established a strong brand in the regeneration sector and will continue to operate as Urban Union going forward. At the same time, we will be able to tap into the considerable resources of Robertson, helping us to improve and expand our operations across Scotland.”