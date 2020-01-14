Revamp sees Innis & Gunn toast strong festive growth

Further retail expansion planned

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Popular: Taproom.

Craft brewer Innis & Gunn is toasting the successful revamp of its retail estate which helped serve up strong sales growth across the festive period.

With venues in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh, December sales rose 16% across the board aided by a 35% year-on-year uplift in festive covers and 42% increase in Christmas gifting. Sales of Innis & Gunn Brewery Fresh Tank Lager across the three bars also grew by 17%.

Steve Drew, retail operations director at Innis & Gunn, said: “Our festive dining and gifting campaign has been a great success.

“It’s clear from both the sales results and feedback we’ve received from customers that the refurbishment programme of our bars has been a hit with our existing fans and also recruited a raft of new supporters. We’re looking forward to welcoming even more of them through the doors in 2020.”

Following the success of the relaunches, Innis & Gunn intends to expand its retail portfolio in 2020 and is currently on the lookout for suitable sites across Scotland.

A further Brewery Taproom will also be opened in 2021 at new the Innis & Gunn Brewery in Edinburgh, the crowdfund campaign for which is still live.

The transformation of the retail arm of Innis & Gunn’s business from ‘Beer Kitchens’ to Innis Gunn Brewery Taprooms was completed in August 2019.