Regional director role for Lawty at Macfarlane

January 14, 2020

Macfarlane Packaging has announced the further strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of Roger Lawty as group regional director for the North of England, Scotland and Ireland.

Mr Lawty has more than 22 years of packaging industry experience, joining Macfarlane in 2008 following the acquisition of Online Packaging. He will report to Macfarlane’s Group chief executive, Peter Atkinson.

Mr Atkinson, said: “It’s a great start to 2020 to announce Roger’s appointment as our new regional director. Macfarlane Packaging has exciting growth plans across the UK and this is the right time to add to our leadership. Roger has great depth and breadth of experience which will ensure our business in the North continues to progress”

Mr Lawty said: “I am looking forward to taking on this regional role and contributing to the Macfarlane Packaging leadership team. There is a lot of growth potential in the Northern area for our business and it is a great opportunity for me to play my part in developing this.”

He replaces David Machin who retired last year.

