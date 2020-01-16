QikServe acquires self-service platform Preoday

Hospitality merger

Daniel Rodgers: ‘Our businesses are stronger together’ (pic: Terry Murden)

QikServe, an Edinburgh-based content management developer for the hospitality industry, has acquired Preoday, a branded mobile application and online ordering tech provider.

The merger will see the businesses bring together loyalty, delivery, payment and EPoS integrations.

Daniel Rodgers, founder and president at QikServe, said: “We will bring together two world-class digital self-service platforms, which empower operators and allow customers to order and pay at their convenience, whether in-restaurant, on the move or at home.

“We recognised that our businesses are stronger together, with huge synergy between products and solutions.

“Speaking with our international base of customers, we know a consolidation of technology suppliers is a must for the future. Our merger will allow us to accelerate and extend our services across hospitality to serve more sectors in more countries, whilst providing operators with much-needed simplification.

“Ultimately, we aim to be the digital self-service provider at the centre of the hospitality eco-system.”

Founded in 2011, QikServe provides operators with an enterprise content management and third-party integration platform for in-store digital order and payment solutions, customisable for use with kiosks, tablets, web and mobile apps.

The business operates across the UK, US and Europe, with clients including Merlin Entertainments, Shake Shack and HMSHost.

Nick Hucker, CEO at London-based Preoday, commented: “Since 2012, we have been working with leading global venues, contract caterers, restaurants and industry partners. We now operate in 15 countries, delivering millions in revenue across 600 locations.”