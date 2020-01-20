Public sector and digital skills prompt surge in Be-IT profits

Buoyant recruiter

Gareth Biggerstaff and Nikola Kelly

IT recruitment firm Be-IT has posted gross profits up by 46% to £2.8 million on an 18% rise in turnover to £12.9m.

A surge in public sector contracts and increasing demand for digital transformation skills across all business sectors have contributed to the company’s growth.

It was established in 2013 and now has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast.

CEO Gareth Biggerstaff said: “We are extremely proud of the results we’ve achieved against a politically turbulent backdrop and the uncertainty of Brexit.”

The company, which places 35-40 IT professionals a month, has nearly 200 buying clients across the UK and achieved growth in the last financial year while maintaining the same headcount.

Increasing digitalisation in business and public services, cyber protection, artificial intelligence, robotics and big data are having a big impact on the Scottish and UK marketplace, it said.

Managing director Nikola Kelly said: “Digital transformation across all sectors has created greater and more diverse market for our services.

“We’ve seen a big increase in our public sector work, as well as expanding into the financial services sector, utilities and consultancy.

“The sector is vibrant and there are lots of opportunities for us to make the most of. It is an exciting time and we can be very confident of a bright future.”

The company expects revenue this year to grow by 25% to £17m.