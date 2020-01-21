Main Menu

Pickering reunited with McCready at IT firm IO

By a Daily Business reporter | January 21, 2020

IO, a recently-launched IT consultancy, has appointed Nick Pickering as a director as the business moves into office space at Balmoral Hub, Wellington Circle, Aberdeen.

Mr Pickering worked with founder David McCready at an IT services provider and they have spent the past decade in management roles, most recently as technical business manager and service delivery manager respectively.

IO has had a positive start to trading since its launch in July, having already secured several contracts in energy, creative industries and the public sector.

This includes the successful roll-out of a Microsoft Teams cloud voice solution to more than 100 staff across three continents.

Mr McCready said: “We have been extremely fortunate to have experienced fantastic organic growth since day one and I am excited to see what the future holds.” 

