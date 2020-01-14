Main Menu

Law

Phillips joins Addleshaw Goddard as legal director

| January 14, 2020

Law firm Addleshaw Goddard is strengthening its Aberdeen team with the appointment of Robert Phillips as legal director. 

A specialist employment and business immigration lawyer with more than 12 years’ experience in contentious and non-contentious cases, he joins the firm from his role as senior associate at Burness Paull, where he worked predominantly within the offshore industry.

A tribunal advocate, Mr Phillips is also part of Oil and Gas UK’s working group, responding on behalf of the industry to HMRC’s proposed reforms to off-payroll working tax, commonly known as “IR35”.

He will play a significant role in strengthening Addleshaw Goddard’s employment and business immigration offering in the north east. His appointment marks continued growth for Addleshaw Goddard in Aberdeen following a number of key appointments.

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Jim Hollington

Hollington takes chair at Creative Scotland

Creative Edinburgh has announced the appointment of​ Jim Hollington​ as chairman. He takes over onRead More

Roger Lawty

Regional director role for Lawty at Macfarlane

Macfarlane Packaging has announced the further strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.