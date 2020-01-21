Par Equity’s Atkinson to chair Clark Communications

Media hire

Lesley Brydon, Paul Atkinson and Angela Hughes

PR, digital and design consultancy Clark Communications has appointed Par Equity founder Paul Atkinson as chairman.

Mr Atkinson has also made a material investment in the consultancy, alongside existing shareholders Angela Hughes, director and Lesley Brydon, founder and MD.

He has a recognised track record in building value for companies in the technology and professional services sector and will work with the Clark Communications management team to continue growth and expansion plans.

Mr Atkinson was a client of the firm at the time he acquired Change Recruitment Group and then formed the Taranata Group.

He Atkinson said: “Communications is a sector which still has huge opportunity for growth, especially into the technology and innovation areas. Clark Communications has demonstrated consistent success, which I witnessed as a client, and so I am thrilled to be joining the team as chairman to help accelerate plans for growth.”

The appointment of a chairman follows the consultancy’s most successful year to date.

Lesley Brydon, founder and managing director, said: “This is an exciting period for Clark Communications. Paul joins at a tipping point in our business. He is a trusted adviser who knows how we work, and our goals are well aligned.”